Sep 05, 2022
Sri Lanka bill to trim president’s powers likely to become law soon

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2022 12:32pm
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Monday a constitutional amendment bill trimming presidential powers is expected to become law in a couple of weeks.

“The new amendment will reduce presidential powers and bring back participatory governance.

Sri Lanka is also in the process of drafting out a new anti-terror law that will be in line with international best practices,“ Sabry told reporters at the foreign ministry.

Sri Lankan shares post weekly gain as financials jump

The bill is yet to be voted on in parliament.

It requires a two-third majority in the house to become law.

