Intra-day update: rupee hovers at 219-220 level against US dollar

Pakistan's rupee sustained losses against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and was hovering at the 219-220 level on Monday.

At around 12:15pm, the rupee was being quoted at 219.44, a depreciation of Re0.46 or 0.21% against the greenback during intra-day trading. It had closed at 218.98 on Friday.

The rupee remained largely stable during the previous week, gaining 0.8% against the US dollar as the market factored in the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The rupee’s movement in the open market grabbed attention yet again as the spread narrowed with rates in the inter-bank.

Analysts expect the rupee to come under some pressure as Pakistan moves to import a higher amount of essential commodities in the wake of floods in the country. However, many also believe that demand could be suppressed, keeping the current account balance in check.

Despite government measures, Pakistan’s trade deficit widened by 28.89% on a month-on-month basis to $3.53 billion in August 2022 when compared to $2.739 billion in July 2022.

Globally, the dollar hit a 20-year high against a basket of peers on Monday, with sterling and the euro the biggest losers as Russia's halt on gas supply down its main pipeline to Europe has sparked concerns over energy prices and growth.

The US dollar index hit a new two-decade high, surging to 110.08.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, jumped over $1 a barrel on Monday, extending gains as investors eyed possible moves by OPEC+ producers to cut output and support prices at a meeting later in the day.

This is an intra-day update