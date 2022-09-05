AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.37%)
ANL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
AVN 77.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
EFERT 83.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
EPCL 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
FCCL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FFL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.14%)
GGGL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.73%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.46%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
OGDC 80.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PRL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.76%)
TELE 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
TPLP 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TREET 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -0.3 (-0.01%)
BR30 15,410 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.02%)
KSE100 42,294 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,927 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.03%)
Indian shares rise as metal stocks gain; OPEC+ meeting eyed

Reuters Published September 5, 2022 Updated September 5, 2022 11:03am
BENGALURU: Indian shares traded higher on Monday on gains in metals, while investors waited for the outcome of an OPEC+ meeting later in the day for the direction of oil prices.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.62% at 17,647.70 as of 0452 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.67% to 59,195.66.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, may decide to keep current output levels or even cut production to bolster prices, despite supplies remaining tight.

Crude below $95 a barrel and positive to neutral fund inflows from foreign investors are favourable for domestic equities, said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities.

India, the world’s third largest importer of oil, benefits from a fall in prices as it brings down imported inflation.

Foreign investors bought about $245 million worth of Indian equities this month through Friday, Refinitiv data showed, after pouring $6.44 billion last month to mark their biggest monthly net buying since December 2020.

“With expectations of monetary tightening by central banks this month, we can’t expect this rally to sustain.

It is more a wait-and-watch situation as far as our market is concerned,“ Dewan added.

Most of the major Nifty sub-indexes traded in positive territory, with the metal index up 1.8% to be among the top performers. Aluminium producer Hindalco Industries and JSW Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, advancing 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively.

Indian shares end flat ahead of U.S. jobs report

Shares of China’s Ant Group-backed digital payments firm Paytm dropped as much as 6.4% to hit an over one-month low.

Federal financial crime-fighting agency said on Saturday it was searching the premises of online payment companies, including Paytm, as part of an investigation of Chinese-controlled firms.

Indian shares

