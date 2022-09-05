AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
289 dead, 348 hurt in rain-, flood-related incidents in KP: PDMA

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2022
PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that since June 14 this year, 289 people have been killed and 348 injured in rain and flood related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in updates shared by the authority here on Sunday.

It said that as many as 35123 houses damaged completely while 52327 partially. It added that before flood, PDMA, district administration and other concerned agencies have had shifted 406,568 people to safe spots while 69,775 people were saved through rescue operation. Similarly, it said that 674,348 people have rendered homeless and 226,389 were provided relief goods. 856,782 people have been provided cooked food while 217,614 have received dried food so far.

According to the authority, 33,347 flood affectees across the province have been provided family tents, 25,670 mattresses, 26,135 tarpaulin sheets, 7,502 blankets, 6463 kitchen sets, 7607 hygiene kits, 6851 water containers, 4574 plastic mats, 681 life saving jackets, 8677 mosquito nets, 102 search-light and 5453 pillows.

It further revealed that since July, 2022 a fund of Rs.1.75 billion has been released to various districts for combating emergency situation. This fund would be utilized for payment of compensation and relief activities for flood victims as per policy of the government.

