AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Climate change policy, action plan approved by KP CM

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:04am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has formally approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Change policy 2022 alongside the requisite action plan that encompasses the necessary steps required to rise up against the challenge, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

The policy is aimed to minimise the negative effects of climate change and to combat the challenges associated with it.

As per details, 129 factors have been identified in different sectors that affect our climate and environment negatively. Accordingly, the action plan includes possible steps and measures to minimise these factors along with adaptation of 172 environment friendly practices.

The Chief Minister has termed the policy as a pressing priority adding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is also witnessing the negative effects of climate change as in other parts of the country.

He added that these effects have become more evident over the past couple of years including forest fires due to severe heat wave that destroyed much of the forest cover in the province.

Similarly, monsoon rains have also triggered severe floods which are only going to continue if the necessary steps aren’t taken in time. He reiterated that the effects of climate change have also become evident in the northern areas of the province.

Mahmood Khan clarified that the Climate Change policy has been divided into various categories keeping in view the priorities. It encompasses immediate measures, short term action plan, medium term measures and long term steps/ action plans.

He explained that the policy will have tremendous impact on our environment and if adopted entirely, we can stand up to the negative effects of climate change in a short span of time.

The Chief Minister said that initial work on the policy started back in 2017. However, due to the merger of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Forest and Wildlife department felt the need of framing a new policy that takes into account the entire geography and caters to the needs of the entire province.

Locust attacks in Southern Districts, forest fires, and environmental zoning have been taken into account in the new policy and changes have been made accordingly. Furthermore, the necessary steps to be taken by various government departments for effective implementation of the policy have also been elucidated.

While commenting on the issue, the Chief Minister also mentioned similar steps taken by the provincial government aimed at promoting a healthy environment and to curb pollution which includes the Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project completed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led provincial government during their previous tenure and the plantation of another billion trees in the province under the present Ten Billion Trees Afforestation project. Apart from these, the provincial government has also launched province wide campaign against the use and manufacturing of plastic bags which are an important step towards controlling environmental pollution. He concluded that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf believes in working for the better future of the country instead of undertaking cosmetic projects aimed at gathering of votes for political gains.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Mahmood Khan Khyber pakhtunkhwa Climate Change policy 2022

Comments

1000 characters

Climate change policy, action plan approved by KP CM

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Recovery of tax arrears: ATIR detects serious violations of law by FBR

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Sindh govt defends decision

Selection of pre-qualified bidder for power transmission project: NTDC on a tightrope

PM urges global aid agencies to come forward

China announces relief supplies

Read more stories