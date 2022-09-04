India set 182-run target for Pakistan in Asia Cup blockbuster

India made a flying start to their innings after Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second match of the Super 4 round in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. The match is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Live updates

Innings: India set 182-run target for Pakistan.

India - 181/7 after 20 overs.

WICKET: Virat Kohli run out after scoring 60 runs.

India - 171/6 after 19 overs

WICKET: Naseem Shah gets Hooda. He goes for 16.

India - 168/6 after 18.4 overs.

India - 164/5 after 18 overs.

SIX: Virat Kohli brings up his fifty with a huge six.

India bring up 150 in 17.1 overs.

India - 148/5 after 17 overs.

India - 140/5 after 16 overs.

India - 135/5 after 15 overs.

WICKET: Hardik Pandya departs for a duck.

India - 131/5 after 14.4 overs.

India - 126/4 after 13.5 overs.

WICKET: Shadab gets Pant. He departs for 14.

India - 118/3 after 13 overs

India - 105/3 after 12 overs

India - 101/3 after 11 overs.

Hundred up for India in 10.4 overs

India - 93/3 after 10 overs.

WICKET: Nawaz removes Yadav. He departs for 13.

India - 71/2 after 7 overs.

India - 62/2 after 6.1 overs.

WICKET: Shadab Khan removes KL Rahul. He departs for 28.

India - 62/1 after 6 overs.

WICKET: Haris Rauf removes Rohit Sharma. He departs for 28.

India 54/1 after 5.1 overs

India bring up 50 in 4.2 overs.

India - 46/0 after 4 overs

Rohit Sharma is in sublime form. He welcomes Haris Rauf with a four and a next-ball six.

India - 34/0 after 3 overs

Naseem concedes 14 runs in his second over.

SIX: KL Rahul hits Naseem Shah for a massive six.

India - 20/0 after 2 overs

India - 11/0 after 1 over.

Rohit Sharma starts the innings with a bang and hits Naseem Shah for a four and a six in the first over.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and said they will bowl first, expecting dew in the second half.

Speaking at the toss, Babar said he wanted to continue the momentum from the last game.

The skipper noted that fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain will replace Shahnawaz Dahani who had been ruled out of the mega clash due to a side strain.

Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma said India too wanted to bowl.

"In these games, momentum really, really counts. Based on the opposition, we had to make some changes," he said, noting that Hardik Pandya has returned to the squad, while Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi are also in the final lineup. Karthik has been rested while Rishabh Pant will keep wickets.

Pakistan lost the opening game against India but hammered Hong Kong by 155 runs to enter the Super Stage of the tournament, which acts as a tune-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan vs India playing XIs

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 2 Babar Azam (capt), 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Iftikhar Ahmed, 5 Khushdil Shah, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Asif Ali, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Haris Rauf, 10 Mohammad Hasnain, 11 Naseem Shah