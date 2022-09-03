AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gurbaz helps Afghanistan to 175-6 in Asia Cup Super Four

AFP Published September 3, 2022 Updated September 3, 2022 09:58pm
Follow us

SHARJAH: Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 84 to guide Afghanistan to a 175-6 against Sri Lanka in the opening Twenty20 international of the Asia Cup Super Four on Saturday.

Gurbaz put on a key second-wicket stand of 93 with Ibrahim Zadran, who made 40, after being put into bat first but Sri Lanka hit back late to check the opposition total at Sharjah.

Gurbaz, a wicketkeeper-batsman, had a narrow escape when he was caught in the deep off Maheesh Theekshana but repays suggested the fielder had touched the rope.

He lost opening partner Hazratullah Zazai, who was bowled on 13 by Dilshan Madushanka 13, but kept up the attack to raise his fifty in 22 balls.

Ibrahim then played anchor with Gurbaz as the two kept up the scoring to lay the base for their total, which looked to go beyond 190.

Pakistan crush Hong Kong by 155 runs to seal Asia Cup Super Four spot

Asitha Fernando finally cut short Gurbaz’s innings after the batsman miscued a slower-ball to be out caught at deep mid-wicket.

Ibrahim attempted to switch gears and push the scoring but fell to Madushanka.

Afghanistan seemed to have lost their way in the end as opposition bowlers rattled the middle-order including key wickets of skipper Mohammad Nabi, caught and bowled off Theekshana for one, and Najibullah Zadran run out on 17.

Afghanistan, who had crushed Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to move into the Super Four, managed just 37 runs in the last five overs and lost five wickets.

Afghanistan Sri Lanka Asia Cup Asia Cup 2022

Comments

1000 characters

Gurbaz helps Afghanistan to 175-6 in Asia Cup Super Four

Govt will permit import of cotton for textile sector: Miftah Ismail

Shehbaz says PM Flood Relief Fund will be audited to ensure transparency

PMD predicts more heavy rains in north as Pakistan reels from flood devastation

Infrastructure, reconstruction drives to begin soon: Ahsan Iqbal

Will fight harder if pushed against the wall, warns Imran Khan

Pakistan should seek relief from IMF, ask Russia for cheap oil: Shaukat Tarin

Small-plane pilot threatens to crash into Walmart: police

US Congress members to visit flood-hit Pakistan on Sunday

'Brave and calm' for India showdown, says Pakistan's Rizwan

Sri Lanka’s ousted President Rajapaksa gets govt residence, security on return: officials

Read more stories