AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IMF conveniently ignores devastation wrought by floods

  • Report projects 3.5pc growth against the budgeted 5pc
Zaheer Abbasi Published 03 Sep, 2022 04:25am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected 3.5 percent GDP growth for the current fiscal year against the budgeted 5 percent.

The Fund report – combined seventh, and eighth reviews of the Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) – uploaded on Friday did not take note of the devastating floods that have inundated one third of the country with 33 million displaced.

The IMF further noted that the pass-through of energy prices will have some dampening effect on activity while fiscal consolidation and the loss of purchasing power due to high inflation are expected to restrain domestic demand notably.

Headline inflation – CPI – is projected by the Fund at 19.9 percent for the current fiscal as international commodity prices are passed on to domestic consumers against the budgeted projection of 11.5 percent. Core inflation is also projected to remain elevated due to higher energy prices and sizable depreciation. With tighter monetary and fiscal policies firmly entrenched, inflation is expected to fall significantly in fiscal year 2024, supported by favorable base effects and fiscal deficit at 4.6 percent.

The current account deficit is projected to narrow to 2.5 percent for the current fiscal year against 4.7 percent of a year before, reflecting monetary, fiscal, energy policies consistent with moving demand to sustainable levels, and supported by the continued commitment to a market-determined exchange rate.

IMF, floods & economy

Debt is projected at 72.1 percent as opposed to 78.9 percent for the last fiscal year and external debt is projected to increase to 37 percent of the GDP in fiscal year 2023 from 32.5 percent in 2021-22 reflecting heavy reliance on external borrowing.

The IMF added that the amendments to the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act, supported by World Bank and IMF TA and signed into law in June 2022 after National Assembly passage, will institutionalize the establishment of a central Debt Management Office (DMO).

This would empower the DMO to implement the agreed medium-term debt management strategy (MTDS), which will be updated annually. Gross official reserves are projected at $16.2 billion for the current fiscal year.

The Fund warned that social unrest fuelled by increasing prices and shortages of essentials, rising inequality, inadequate healthcare, financial and social scars from the prolonged pandemic, and heavier household debt burdens amid rising interest rates may trigger political instability, capital outflows, higher unemployment, and slower economic growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

World Bank inflation IMF floods Extended Fund Facility Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

IMF conveniently ignores devastation wrought by floods

Aug trade deficit soars 28.89pc to $3.53bn MoM

British HC, COAS discuss regional security

OPEC+ to weigh rollover or cut at Sept 5 meeting

Govt trying to impose ad valorem tax on traders: Miftah

Domestic consumers: Power tariff adjustments will continue, IMF assured

0.2pc of GDP: Plan to achieve paltry primary surplus a welcome step: Fund

IMF resets 4 delayed SBs, sets 8 new ones

External debt to reach $140.9bn: IMF

EFF entails high fiscal risks: IMF

Read more stories