Musadik says Imran tried to derail IMF programme

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik Friday said the federal and provincial governments are utilising all their resources to reduce the suffering of the people who have been rendered homeless by the devastating floods.

Addressing a press conference, he said the flood-affected people are in dire need of assistance.

Dr Musadik said previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ruined the country’s economy. He said PTI Chief Imran Khan attempted to derail the IMF programme for Pakistan.

He said Tehreek-e-Insaf is engaged in a conspiracy against the country, and Imran Khan is trying to scare people by naming them.

He said letters were written to the IMF and a conspiracy was hatched against Pakistan.

He asked who he wanted to name?

He said the country is now moving in the right direction.

It was hoped that Imran Khan would talk about the flood victims tomorrow, but he did not say anything in this regard, Imran Khan should tell what he wants to do with the country. He further said that Imran Khan took money from foreigners and foreign companies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022