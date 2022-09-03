NADRA extends CNIC renewal deadlines for flood-affected regions

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Friday extended the expiry date for Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) due to floods in various regions of the country.

According to a statement issued by NADRA the expiry date for CNICs, expiring in May 2022 has been extended to December 2022. The dates have been extended in flood-affected regions of Balochistan, Sukkur, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Citizens of the above-mentioned three regions can renew their CNICs until December 31, 2022.