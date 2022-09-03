AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
PM told: 406 electricity supply feeders affected across country

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2022 04:25am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was informed that 406 electricity supply feeders were affected across the country by the floods.

While chairing a review meeting on the current situation of flood damage and relief and rehabilitation in the country, the prime minister was told among these feeders, four are located in Punjab, 22 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 90 in Sindh, and 290 in Balochistan.

The meeting was further informed that except seven feeders, others would be restored in the next 24 hours from where the flood water has receded. The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the restoration of the damaged infrastructure in the affected areas, especially the restoration of electricity, petrol, and communication systems.

The secretary Ministry of Power informed the prime minister that as per his instructions, all officers of the ministry are in the field, and are personally monitoring the efforts to restore the power supply disruption caused by the floods.

The NHA chairman told the meeting that all major highways including N-5 GT Road and N-65 Sukkur to Quetta Road are open for traffic except for some areas of Indus Highway N-55 where flood water is still standing.

The meeting was further informed that the NHA teams are in the field and are continuing to repair the cracks on the roads due to rains and flood water at a fast pace.

The PTA chairman informed the prime minister that out of all 51,733 mobile communication sites in the country, only 648 sites could not be restored because flood water is still standing and hopefully these would be restored in the next 24 hours.

The prime minister acknowledged the efforts of all the organisations in providing relief and rescue and directed them to work on solving the problems of the countrymen living in the disaster-hit areas.

