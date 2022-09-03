Minorities’ job quota: ED seeks certificates from ministries, Divisions

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division has sought certificates from all the ministries/Divisions regarding filling of 5 percent quota of minorities in all Federal and Provincial Services in the light of a 2014 decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

On August 30, 2022, in a letter to all the ministries/Division, Establishment Division has given reference of its letters of September 13, 2021 and October 3, 2021 and reiterated implementation of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s judgement of June 2014 that issued directions regarding enforcement of 5 percent minorities’ quota in the Federal and Provincial Services.

Establishment Division, in its letter, stated that pursuant to the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan, all ministries/Divisions were requested on July 4, 2014 to ensure strict implementation of 5 per cent employment quota reserved for minorities (non-Muslims) in letter and spirit for recruitment in the departments under their administrative control.

The SC had appointed Dr Shoaib Suddle as One-Man Commission to oversee expeditious implementation of this decision.

According to the Establishment Division it has been observed by the One-Man Commission that the orders of the SC are still not complied with in letter and spirit. Therefore, all ministries/Divisions are again requested to comply with the following: (i) a committee under the chairmanship of Joint Secretary concerned (nominated as Focal Person) may be constituted in all ministries/Divisions for strict implementation/observance of 5 per cent quota; and (ii) all ministries/Divisions may provide a certificate to the effect that they have filled or are in the process of filling all vacant posts against minorities quota.

All ministries/Divisions have been requested to take further action as per the SC decision followed by recommendations of One – Man Commission and provide the requisite certificate with a period of three weeks to Pakistan Public Administration Research Centre (PPARC), Management Services Wing, Establishment Division.

