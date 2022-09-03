Various protective dykes now posing threat to some major towns, cities: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that various protective dykes are under pressure posing threat to some major towns and cities but the decision to give a relief cut to protect towns and villages has been given to the irrigation expert with the authorization of Irrigation minister.

“We have protected various villages and towns and today village Abdullah Shah - the birthplace of my father has been flooded with the rising water in Manchhar Lake,” he said.

He said this while addressing at a press conference at CM House. Minister Information Sharjeel Memon, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, and Advisor Rasool Bux Chandio were present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that the water level was continuously rising in Taluka Warah. The natural flow is towards Dhamrah Wah. A cut in Mehar and Suprio Bund has diverted water towards Warah via Dharma. Warah city has been alerted after advice from the Irrigation department.

The CM said that Nasirabad and Qubo Saeed Khan are safe. The water level has come down and is receding further. Most of the rural areas are completely submerged.

Sukkur: Urban areas are clear but rural areas are inundated and no imminent threat persists. Over 80 percent of urban areas have been cleared of rainwater and the remaining will be cleared in two days as 40 additional pumping machines are working day and night to support Disposal stations.

In Sukkur 151 camps are established in government buildings where 12,000 affectees are being provided meals twice a day.

Matiari: Saeedabad is completely submerged and its four UCS are inundated.

Around 85 percent of Khairpur Nathan Shah is inundated. RD-95 had a cut that caused water to flow from Mehar to Superior Bund. Dadu city at this point and time is not under an imminent threat as the left embankment of the MNV drain is being strengthened, constantly monitored and machinery is available.

Similarly, Johi city is being defended through a ring dyke which is being constantly monitored, and patrolled by locals but its rural area is 90 percent flooded.

Khairpur Nathanshah town is inundated. About 85 percent of the town is underwater except for a couple of neighborhoods. The rural area is flooded. Rescue operations with Army, Navy, and EDHI are going on.

Mehar Town is also being defended by a ring dyke. Though the pressure of water is constant and threatening locals along with machinery and material provided by the government are alert, monitoring, and patrolling for saving the town from inundation.

The levels of water along with Suprio Bund may rise due to a reported breach at RD 95 in Dhamrah Waah. The Rescue Relief operations are going on and are assisted by Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy.

Larkana: Water drained out from urban areas by 85 to 90 percent. The urban areas include Larkana city, Ratodero, Naudero, Dokri, Badah, Arija, Gerrelo. The rural areas are being cleared.40 percent of roads connecting to main roads are underwater. All main roads of the district are clear and connected.

