KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (September 02, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
203,115,645 130,123,232 5,660,377,335 3,537,145,548
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 372,104,741 (374,878,440) (2,773,698)
Local Individuals 3,817,245,442 -3,723,922,962 93,322,480
Local Corporates 2,247,043,092 -2,337,591,873 (90,548,782)
===============================================================================
