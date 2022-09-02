AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
Global retail giant Miniso partners with Jomo.pk

Published 02 Sep, 2022 05:39pm
MINISO, a global lifestyle brand, has announced teaming up with JOMO, Pakistan’s e-commerce destination. The partnership gives JOMO.pk the online distribution rights for MINISO's lifestyle and fashion products – including its very popular licensed Marvel toys and accessories, stated a press release by JOMO.

MINISO has expanded to more than 70 retail locations in Pakistan since its launch in 2017, and offers consumers lifestyle products, the statement added.

"Bags & accessories, electronics & appliances, cosmetics, scented products, stationary & gifts, toys, textile, household items, skincare & cleansing, makeup tools and health & beauty are the 11 category pavilions that they cover.

"MINISO regularly co-partners with popular brands such as the Bare Bear, Adventure Awaits, Coca-Cola, Mickey Mouse, Pink Panther, Disney and the Marvel series to delight its Gen Z customers and encourage 'interest-based consumption'."

“This is a milestone partnership, where a global retail giant like MINISO has shown trust in JOMO to expand its online reach in Pakistan. This collaboration will not just offer our customer-base a whole new range of products across the lifestyle portfolio, but will further cement JOMO’s position as the most preferred and trusted online commerce platform in the country," said Ali Khan-Bajauri, CEO and Co-founder at JOMO Technologies at the signing ceremony at Jomo Office in Lahore.

Miniso products go live on Jomo.pk in September, coinciding with Miniso’s 5th anniversary in Pakistan.

