AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.44%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.14%)
FCCL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
FLYNG 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
GGGL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
PAEL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
TPLP 18.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
TREET 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
TRG 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
UNITY 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.71%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.29%)
BR30 15,433 Decreased By -75.4 (-0.49%)
KSE100 42,321 Decreased By -139 (-0.33%)
KSE30 15,945 Decreased By -71.8 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blast at mosque in western Afghanistan kills cleric, civilians

Reuters Published September 2, 2022 Updated September 2, 2022 03:33pm
Follow us

KABUL: A blast outside a mosque in the city of Herat in Western Afghanistan on Friday killed a high-profile pro-Taliban cleric as well as civilians in what authorites said was an attack.

“Mujib Rahman Ansari, with some of his guards and civilians, have been killed on their way toward the mosque,” said Herat’s police spokesperson Mahmood Rasoli.

Rasoli did not say how many casualties the blast caused.

Al Jazeera Media Network, citing unnamed sources, said 14 people had been killed.

The Taliban’s spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid, in a Tweet expressed “strong condolences” over Ansari’s death and said his attackers would be punished.

Mujib Rahman Ansari had spoken strongly in defence of the Taliban at a large gathering of thousands of scholars and elders organised by the group in late June, condemning anyone who stood against their administration.

Death toll in Kabul mosque blast rises to 21

The Taliban say they have improved security in the country since taking power around a year ago, but there have been several blasts in recent months, some of them targeting busy mosques during prayers.

The United Nations has raised concerns about the growing number of attacks and some blasts have been claimed by a local branch of the Islamic State.

The was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s explosion.

Afghanistan Taliban Herat Zabiullah Mujahid Blast Afghan mosque Mujib Rahman Ansari

Comments

1000 characters

Blast at mosque in western Afghanistan kills cleric, civilians

Intra-day update: Rupee sustains losses as US dollar strengthens globally

At least three killed as trailer runs over flood survivors in Badin

Oil rallies ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Bankrupt Sri Lanka’s deposed president ‘to return home’

Govt increases prices of various commodities in utility stores

Modi commissions India’s first home-built aircraft carrier in defence push

WhatsApp bans 2.4 million Indian accounts in July

Petroleum levy on petrol jacked up by 87pc

World Bank joins govt to mobilise around $300m

Read more stories