European equities stage rebound at open

AFP Published 02 Sep, 2022 01:39pm
LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets rebounded at the open on Friday before key US jobs data, after diving the previous day on fears of an inflation-induced recession.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major companies rose 0.4 percent to 7,180.87 points, compared with the closing level on Thursday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index won 1.2 percent to 12,778.52 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.7 percent to 6,079.23.

European shares get September off to bad start

All three markets had tanked Thursday as record-high eurozone inflation fuelled fears that interest rates are set to climb even higher, even as the region faces rocketing winter energy costs due to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

