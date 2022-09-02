AGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
Intra-day update: Rupee sustains losses as US dollar strengthens globally

Recorder Report Published September 2, 2022 Updated September 2, 2022 12:08pm
Pakistan's rupee sustained losses in the early hours of trading on Friday, and was hovering at 219-220 level against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

At around 12:00pm, the rupee was being quoted at 219.20, a depreciation of Re0.60 or 0.27% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, the inflow of funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) helped add to the gains of the Pakistani rupee for the third successive session, as the rupee had closed at 218.60 after appreciating Re0.15 against the greenback.

However, economic headwinds have continued to engulf Pakistan that reported its Consumer Price Index (CPI) at a multi-decade high of 27.3% on a year-on-year basis in August 2022 from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, as authorities warned massive flooding in the country could exacerbate already skyrocketing prices.

Moreover, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell $113 million, clocking in at an alarming level of $7.7 billion as of August 26, 2022. The reserves’ position is critical for Pakistan which is desperately seeking dollar inflows to meet its balance-of-payments needs. A low level of reserves caused severe pressure on its currency market with the rupee witnessing its worst monthly performance in July in over 50 years.

Globally, the dollar was headed for its third weekly gain in a row and stood near its highest levels in decades against the euro and yen on Friday, with investors in little mood for selling ahead of US labour data that could bolster the case for aggressive interest rate hikes.

The dollar index made a two-decade top at 109.99 overnight and was last at 109.51.

Meanwhile, oil price, a key determinant of currency parity, climbed on Friday on bets that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on September 5, though benchmarks were on track for a steep weekly decline as fears of China’s COVID-19 curbs and weak global growth weighed on the market.

This is an intra-day update

Rebirth Sep 02, 2022 12:52pm
Fudging labor data to justify an interest rate hike, only to bring down inflation in a largely credit-based, consumer economy is no different than inexperienced circus freaks, occupying offices in places where they’ve created problems due to their ineptitude and incompetence, asking for people’s CVs for jobs that are not theirs to offer. Let’s connect the dots: fudging data is hiring a clown for a sophisticated job. Shouldn’t even happen in the first place. To bring down inflation with interest rate hikes makes sense in theory but in their credit-based, consumer economy, interest rates impact debt-based consumption. This connects to the above analogy in that if freaks and charlatans already hugely damaging to their own companies, started deciding if people unknown to them have enough experience for positions in others’ organizations, then those companies wouldn’t grow either, bringing down the entire system. In such a case, you ignore the pesterer and leave them to their own designs.
