AGL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
ANL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
CNERGY 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
EFERT 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.9%)
FCCL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
FFL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FLYNG 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
OGDC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.21%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PRL 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 19.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
TREET 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
TRG 90.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.8%)
UNITY 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WAVES 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 4.2 (0.1%)
BR30 15,518 Increased By 9.3 (0.06%)
KSE100 42,434 Decreased By -26.6 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,999 Decreased By -17.2 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,700

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2022 10:37am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,700 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,710. The metal has found a support at $1,689.

Based on its reaction to this barrier, it seems to have temporarily completed the drop.

Gold may consolidate above this support for one or two days.

It must be noted that the downtrend is riding on a wave 3, which is expected to travel to $1,671.

Even if the bounce could extend to $1,710, it won’t be able to reverse the downtrend.

Gold drops below $1,700

A break below $1,689 will confirm the continuation of the downtrend. On the daily chart, the downtrend looks far from complete.

It remains firm within a falling channel, which suggests a target around $1,582.

The current fall is closely related to the preceding drop from $1,877.05.

A projection analysis reveals a higher target zone of $1,611-$1,686.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,700

Import of onion, tomato given tax exemption

PM enhances FCA waiver to 300 units

TI-P advocates supply of gas to KE as per priority order

PM approves 10,000MW solar energy generation plan

World Bank joins govt to mobilise around $300m

At least three killed as trailer runs over flood survivors in Badin

Scheme restored under Presidential Ord: Traders convey reservations to FBR

Deluged Sindh braces for more flooding

PM agrees to give NEECA back to Power Division

PL on petrol jacked up by 87pc

Read more stories