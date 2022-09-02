AGL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
ANL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
AVN 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
CNERGY 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
EFERT 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.9%)
FCCL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
FFL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FLYNG 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
GGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
OGDC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.03%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PRL 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
TREET 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
TRG 90.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.8%)
UNITY 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WAVES 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 4 (0.09%)
BR30 15,517 Increased By 8.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 42,433 Decreased By -27.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,999 Decreased By -17.2 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares flat; set for worst week in over two months on China worries

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2022 10:34am
Follow us

Australian shares were flat on Friday, but were on track for a second straight weekly loss as weakness in underlying commodity prices due to China’s fresh COVID-19 restrictions dragged down domestic miners and energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.03% to 6,843.8 by 0111 GMT and was on track for its biggest weekly drop since June 17.

The benchmark ended 2% lower on Thursday and is down 3.8% this week.

The economic outlook of China, Australia’s top trading partner, has been dulled by persistent weakness in its property and manufacturing sectors, which together account for half of the country’s gross domestic product, and the recovery is already threatened by disruptions from fresh COVID-19 curbs.

Export-reliant miners were the top losers on the benchmark index, shedding 1.6% after iron ore futures slipped overnight. Sector leaders BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals shed between 2.4% and 3.1%.

Australia shares close lower as mining, energy stocks weigh

World stocks fell overnight amid persistent worries about rising global interest rates and slowing pace of global economic growth.

In Australia, a Reuters poll of economists found that the country’s central bank will raise the cash rate by another half-point on Tuesday to curb soaring inflation but will moderate the pace of hikes for the remainder of the year.

Energy stocks skidded 1.3%, after oil prices tumbled more than 3% overnight, as new COVID-19 lockdown measures in China added to worries that high inflation and interest rate hikes are denting fuel demand.

Sector behemoths Woodside Energy and Santos dropped 1.3% and 0.5%, respectively, with Woodside hitting lowest in over a week. In contrast, Financials rose 0.8%, with all “Big Four” banks gaining between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.15% to 11,592.9.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares flat; set for worst week in over two months on China worries

Import of onion, tomato given tax exemption

PM enhances FCA waiver to 300 units

TI-P advocates supply of gas to KE as per priority order

PM approves 10,000MW solar energy generation plan

World Bank joins govt to mobilise around $300m

At least three killed as trailer runs over flood survivors in Badin

Scheme restored under Presidential Ord: Traders convey reservations to FBR

Deluged Sindh braces for more flooding

PM agrees to give NEECA back to Power Division

PL on petrol jacked up by 87pc

Read more stories