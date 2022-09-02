AGL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
China blue-chip stocks fall on fresh COVID curbs; chip makers rise

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2022 10:29am
SHANGHAI: China’s blue-chip stocks fell on Friday, as some big cities tightened COVID-19 curbs to battle with fresh outbreaks, clouding outlook for an economic recovery.

China stocks fall as COVID woes, weak factory activity weigh

While Shanghai stocks edged up, led by information technology shares, after fresh US crackdown on China’s semiconductor industry raised hopes for more domestic stimulus for the sector.

  • The CSI 300 Index lost 0.2% at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3%. ** The Hang Seng Index declined 0.6% and the Hang Seng China Composite Index dropped 0.8%.

  • Other Asian shares were mixed ahead of a key US jobs report, as investors braced for more aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

  • A central bank spokesperson said China will avoid flood-like stimulus, keep prices stable and maintain stable and moderate credit development.

  • The southwestern metropolis of Chengdu announced a lockdown, as it launched four days of citywide COVID-19 testing.

  • Some districts of tech hub Shenzhen also extended curbs.

  • “Investor sentiment was dampened again, mainly due to the COVID flare-up… discounting the resumed easing cycle and housing market stabilization policies,” said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note.

  • Real estate developers retreated 2.2%, food & beverage stocks fell 1.3%, and tourism-related firms slipped 0.6%.

  • Semiconductors jumped 2.2%, led the information technology sector up 1.6%.

  • Nomura analysts maintained the view that Beijing will keep the zero-COVID policy at least until March 2023, when a political reshuffle is fully completed, following the 20th National Congress starts in October.

  • Hong Kong-listed tech giants lost 1%, even as a senior Chinese securities regulator said China will implement its audit agreement with the United States, and will strengthen communication with foreign institutional investors.

China China stocks

