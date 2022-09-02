AGL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
ANL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
CNERGY 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
EFERT 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.9%)
FCCL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
FFL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FLYNG 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
OGDC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.21%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PRL 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 19.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
TREET 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
TRG 90.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.8%)
UNITY 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WAVES 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 4.2 (0.1%)
BR30 15,518 Increased By 9.3 (0.06%)
KSE100 42,434 Decreased By -26.6 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,999 Decreased By -17.2 (-0.11%)
Tokyo stocks trade lower ahead of US jobs data

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks traded lower on Friday morning ahead of US jobs data due later in the day. Shares had opened...
AFP Published 02 Sep, 2022 10:01am
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks traded lower on Friday morning ahead of US jobs data due later in the day.

Shares had opened slightly higher, but around half an hour into the session, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.16 percent, or 45.40 points, at 27,616.07, while the broader Topix index was down 0.55 percent, or 10.56 points, at 1,924.93.

The dollar fetched 139.98 yen, against 140.20 yen in New York overnight – a fresh 24-year low for the Japanese currency.

On Wall Street, bargain-hunting helped the Dow and S&P 500 snap a four-day losing streak, ahead of jobs data that is expected to strengthen the US Federal Reserve’s commitment to monetary tightening.

“Trade in the Japanese market is likely to lack a sense of direction… ahead of US jobs data and the European Central Bank board meeting next week,” Okasan Online Securities said.

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, chip shares drag

“Unless we see a break in the upward trend for US 10-year treasury yields, it will be difficult to actively pour money into the stock market,” the brokerage added.

US-China tensions and lingering worries over the global chip shortage were weighing on the market, Okasan said, while bargain-hunting provided some support for shares.

Nippon Steel was down 1.30 percent at 2,207.5 yen after reports said the steel maker and Toyota had agreed on a steep increase in the price of steel products.

Toyota was down 0.29 percent at 2,046.5 yen and its smaller rival Nissan was down 1.21 percent at 540.4 yen, but Honda was up 0.14 percent at 3,660 yen.

Electronics were mostly lower, with Sony Group trading down 1.23 percent at 10,865 yen, Panasonic off 0.89 percent at 1,116.5 yen, and Murata Manufacturing down 0.69 percent at 7,318 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 1.56 percent at 82,020 yen, and shipping firm Nippon Yusen was up 0.48 percent at 10,420 yen.

