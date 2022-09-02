Tokyo stocks trade lower ahead of US jobs data

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks traded lower on Friday morning ahead of US jobs data due later in the day.

Shares had opened slightly higher, but around half an hour into the session, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.16 percent, or 45.40 points, at 27,616.07, while the broader Topix index was down 0.55 percent, or 10.56 points, at 1,924.93.

The dollar fetched 139.98 yen, against 140.20 yen in New York overnight – a fresh 24-year low for the Japanese currency.

On Wall Street, bargain-hunting helped the Dow and S&P 500 snap a four-day losing streak, ahead of jobs data that is expected to strengthen the US Federal Reserve’s commitment to monetary tightening.

“Trade in the Japanese market is likely to lack a sense of direction… ahead of US jobs data and the European Central Bank board meeting next week,” Okasan Online Securities said.

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, chip shares drag

“Unless we see a break in the upward trend for US 10-year treasury yields, it will be difficult to actively pour money into the stock market,” the brokerage added.

US-China tensions and lingering worries over the global chip shortage were weighing on the market, Okasan said, while bargain-hunting provided some support for shares.

Nippon Steel was down 1.30 percent at 2,207.5 yen after reports said the steel maker and Toyota had agreed on a steep increase in the price of steel products.

Toyota was down 0.29 percent at 2,046.5 yen and its smaller rival Nissan was down 1.21 percent at 540.4 yen, but Honda was up 0.14 percent at 3,660 yen.

Electronics were mostly lower, with Sony Group trading down 1.23 percent at 10,865 yen, Panasonic off 0.89 percent at 1,116.5 yen, and Murata Manufacturing down 0.69 percent at 7,318 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 1.56 percent at 82,020 yen, and shipping firm Nippon Yusen was up 0.48 percent at 10,420 yen.