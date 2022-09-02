COAS visits flood-hit Rojhan

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Thursday reached flood affected areas of Rojhan, District Rajanpur, Punjab, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations. According to the military’s media wing, COAS visited flood relief camp and met flood victims.

During visit to Rohjan, COAS assured flood affectees that Pakistan Army will help them to overcome their problems in these difficult times. COAS directed ground troops to take this responsibility as a noble cause and spare no effort to lessen the burden of flood affected brothers and sisters.