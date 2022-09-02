AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
AVN 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
BOP 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
EFERT 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.01%)
EPCL 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.87%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
MLCF 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
OGDC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.59%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.65%)
TELE 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
TREET 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
TRG 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,256 Increased By 4.8 (0.11%)
BR30 15,509 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 42,460 Increased By 108.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,016 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS visits flood-hit Rojhan

NNI Published 02 Sep, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Thursday reached flood affected areas of Rojhan, District Rajanpur, Punjab, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations. According to the military’s media wing, COAS visited flood relief camp and met flood victims.

During visit to Rohjan, COAS assured flood affectees that Pakistan Army will help them to overcome their problems in these difficult times. COAS directed ground troops to take this responsibility as a noble cause and spare no effort to lessen the burden of flood affected brothers and sisters.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Pakistan Army Floods in Pakistan flood hit Rojhan

Comments

1000 characters

COAS visits flood-hit Rojhan

Import of onion, tomato given tax exemption

PM enhances FCA waiver to 300 units

TI-P advocates supply of gas to KE as per priority order

PM approves 10,000MW solar energy generation plan

World Bank joins govt to mobilise around $300m

Scheme restored under Presidential Ord: Traders convey reservations to FBR

Deluged Sindh braces for more flooding

PM agrees to give NEECA back to Power Division

PL on petrol jacked up by 87pc

Aptma, US Cotton Council agree to explore investment chances

Read more stories