US offers support to flood victims

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) said that during this difficult time it stands with Pakistan and continues to support the flood-affected people.

The Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Donald Blome, called on Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal to extend his support to Pakistan during this difficult time after recent floods in the country.

During the meeting, the US ambassador expressed his deep condolence over the loss of lives during the devastating floods and showed solidarity with the government of Pakistan.

Ambassador Blome said that during this difficult time the US stands with Pakistan and continues to support the flood-affected people.

Federal Minister for Planning said that the recent flood has not only claimed human lives, but it has also affected infrastructure and livelihood at a mega scale. The damages caused to crops and livelihood will certainly pose challenges for food insecurity in the months to come, he added.

He said that the most critical challenge lies beyond initial relief and rescue efforts and revolves around rebuilding livelihoods of the flood-affected people and infrastructure that has been destroyed.

The recent floods are different from all previous such natural calamities as they are not from rivers but rain inflicted, said the minister, while urging the international community to continue to support Pakistan as Pakistan doesn’t have resources to overcome damage caused by floods.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022