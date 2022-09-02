KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (September 01, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
302,795,068 9,030,668,450 174,418,360 4,934,383,641
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 410,837,845 (752,895,913) (342,058,067)
Local Individuals 6,685,011,698 (6,574,984,539) 110,027,158
Local Corporates 3,617,991,490 (3,385,960,581) 232,030,909
===============================================================================
