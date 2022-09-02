KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd 27-Aug-22 2-Sep-22
Allied Bank Ltd 31-Aug-22 2-Sep-22 20% (ii) 29-Aug-22
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 31-Aug-22 2-Sep-22 20% (i) 29-Aug-22
Pakistan International
Container 31-Aug-22 2-Sep-22 50% (ii) 29-Aug-22
Lalpir Power Ltd 1-Sep-22 3-Sep-22 15% (i) 30-Aug-22
MCB Bank Ltd 1-Sep-22 3-Sep-22 40% (ii) 30-Aug-22
Pakgen Power Ltd 1-Sep-22 3-Sep-22 15% (i) 30-Aug-22
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd 2-Sep-22 5-Sep-22 45% (i) 31-Aug-22
(JSTFC11) Jahangir
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 30-Aug-22 6-Sep-22
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd 31-Aug-22 6-Sep-22 100% (F) 29-Aug-22 6-Sep-22
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd 5-Sep-22 7-Sep-22 30% (i) 1-Sep-22
EFU General Insurance Ltd 7-Sep-22 7-Sep-22 15% (ii) 5-Sep-22
Ados Pakistan Ltd # 1-Sep-22 8-Sep-22 8-Sep-22
IGI Holdings Ltd 6-Sep-22 8-Sep-22 20% (i) 2-Sep-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 7-Sep-22 8-Sep-22 30% (i) 5-Sep-22
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd 4-Sep-22 10-Sep-22 10-Sep-22
Service GlobalFootwear Ltd 8-Sep-22 10-Sep-22 25% (i) 6-Sep-22
Faysal Bank Ltd 8-Sep-22 11-Sep-22 5% (i) 6-Sep-22
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pak) Ltd 8-Sep-22 12-Sep-22 15% (i) 6-Sep-22
Hascol Petroleum Ltd 7-Sep-22 13-Sep-22 Nil 13-Sep-22
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd 7-Sep-22 14-Sep-22 NIL 14-Sep-22
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd 12-Sep-22 14-Sep-22 150% (i) 8-Sep-22
Adamjee Insurance Company
Ltd 12-Sep-22 14-Sep-22 15% (i) 8-Sep-22
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd Sukuk Certificate 7-Sep-22 19-Sep-22
Javedan Corporation Ltd # 15-Sep-22 19-Sep-22 21-Sep-22
TPL Insurance Ltd # 16-Sep-22 19-Sep-22 19-Sep-22
Gammon Pakistan Ltd # 13-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 20-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd # 14-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 20-Sep-22
Attock Refinery Ltd 14-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 100% (F) 12-Sep-22 20-Sep-22
Attock Petroleum Ltd 14-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 300% (F)25% (B) 12-Sep-22 20-Sep-22
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 14-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 500% (F) 12-Sep-22 20-Sep-22
Arif Habib Corporation
Ltd # 14-Sep-22 21-Sep-22 21-Sep-22
Askari Life Assurance
Company Ltd. # 16-Sep-22 22-Sep-22 22-Sep-22
(BAFLTFC6) BANKAL FALAH
LTD 11-Sep-22 25-Sep-22
MetaTech Health Ltd 20-Sep-22 26-Sep-22 355% (B) 16-Sep-22
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd 20-Sep-22 26-Sep-22 280% (F),15% B 16-Sep-22 26-Sep-22
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 20-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 200% (F) 16-Sep-22 27-Sep-22
ICI Pakistan Ltd 21-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 150% (F) 19-Sep-22 27-Sep-22
Pakistan Cables Ltd 21-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 65% (F),
15% B 19-Sep-22 28-Sep-22
Century Paper & Board
Mills Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 10% B 20-Sep-22 28-Sep-22
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 620% (F) 20-Sep-22 28-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 NIL 28-Sep-22
Century Paper & Board
Mills Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 28-Sep-22
Atlas Battery Ltd 15-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 125% (F)25% (B) 13-Sep-22 29-Sep-22
International Steels Ltd 21-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 45 (F) 19-Sep-22 29-Sep-22
International Industries Ltd 21-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 60% (F) 19-Sep-22 30-Sep-22
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 23-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 50% (F)
20% (B) 21-Sep-22 30-Sep-22
Indus Motor Company Ltd 24-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 32.5% (F) 22-Sep-22 30-Sep-22
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 23-Sep-22 01-10-2022 47.50% (F) 21-Sep-22 01-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd 04-10-2022 11-10-2022 15% (F)10% (B) 30-Sep-22 11-10-2022
Emco Industries Ltd 05-10-2022 12-10-2022 5% (F) 03-10-2022 12-10-2022
Cherat Cement Company Ltd 05-10-2022 12-10-2022 30% (F) 03-10-2022 12-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 06-10-2022 13-10-2022 50% (F) 04-10-2022 13-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 25% (F) 07-10-2022 18-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 15% (F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 150% (F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 NIL 20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 25%B 12-10-2022 20-10-2022
MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS
AND INV. LTD. 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 24-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 15% (B) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil
Company Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 29.10 (ii) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD. 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Book Closure in the ratio of 100 shares for WAVES the
shareholders will get 20 shares of WHALE ***
Book Closure for Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares
and Takeovers **
Book Closure in the ratio of 1000 shares for NCL the shareholders
will get 780 shares of NCPL *
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments