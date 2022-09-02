AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
AVN 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
BOP 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
EFERT 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.01%)
EPCL 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.87%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
MLCF 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
OGDC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.59%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.65%)
TELE 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
TREET 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
TRG 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,256 Increased By 4.8 (0.11%)
BR30 15,509 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 42,460 Increased By 108.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,016 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2022 06:00am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
 (MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd            27-Aug-22    2-Sep-22
Allied Bank Ltd                 31-Aug-22    2-Sep-22     20% (ii)          29-Aug-22
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd     31-Aug-22    2-Sep-22     20% (i)           29-Aug-22
Pakistan International 
Container                      31-Aug-22     2-Sep-22     50% (ii)          29-Aug-22
Lalpir Power Ltd                1-Sep-22     3-Sep-22     15% (i)           30-Aug-22
MCB Bank Ltd                    1-Sep-22     3-Sep-22     40% (ii)          30-Aug-22
Pakgen Power Ltd                1-Sep-22     3-Sep-22     15% (i)           30-Aug-22
Dawood Hercules 
Corporation Ltd                 2-Sep-22     5-Sep-22     45% (i)           31-Aug-22
(JSTFC11) Jahangir 
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd              30-Aug-22    6-Sep-22
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd        31-Aug-22    6-Sep-22     100% (F)          29-Aug-22       6-Sep-22
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                     5-Sep-22     7-Sep-22     30% (i)            1-Sep-22
EFU General Insurance Ltd       7-Sep-22     7-Sep-22     15% (ii)           5-Sep-22
Ados Pakistan Ltd #             1-Sep-22     8-Sep-22                                       8-Sep-22
IGI Holdings Ltd                6-Sep-22     8-Sep-22     20% (i)            2-Sep-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd          7-Sep-22     8-Sep-22     30% (i)            5-Sep-22
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd      4-Sep-22     10-Sep-22                                     10-Sep-22
Service GlobalFootwear Ltd      8-Sep-22     10-Sep-22    25% (i)            6-Sep-22
Faysal Bank Ltd                 8-Sep-22     11-Sep-22    5% (i)             6-Sep-22
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                       8-Sep-22     12-Sep-22    15% (i)            6-Sep-22
Hascol Petroleum Ltd            7-Sep-22     13-Sep-22    Nil                              13-Sep-22
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd         7-Sep-22     14-Sep-22    NIL                              14-Sep-22
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Ltd                  12-Sep-22    14-Sep-22    150% (i)           8-Sep-22
Adamjee Insurance Company 
Ltd                             12-Sep-22    14-Sep-22    15% (i)            8-Sep-22
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd Sukuk Certificate   7-Sep-22     19-Sep-22
Javedan Corporation Ltd #       15-Sep-22    19-Sep-22                                     21-Sep-22
TPL Insurance Ltd #             16-Sep-22    19-Sep-22                                     19-Sep-22
Gammon Pakistan Ltd #           13-Sep-22    20-Sep-22                                     20-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd #              14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22                                     20-Sep-22
Attock Refinery Ltd             14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22    100% (F)          12-Sep-22      20-Sep-22
Attock Petroleum Ltd            14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22    300% (F)25% (B)   12-Sep-22      20-Sep-22
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd          14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22    500% (F)          12-Sep-22      20-Sep-22
Arif Habib Corporation
 Ltd #                          14-Sep-22    21-Sep-22                                     21-Sep-22
Askari Life Assurance 
Company Ltd. #                  16-Sep-22    22-Sep-22                                     22-Sep-22
(BAFLTFC6) BANKAL FALAH
LTD                             11-Sep-22    25-Sep-22
MetaTech Health Ltd             20-Sep-22    26-Sep-22    355% (B)          16-Sep-22
Colgate-Palmolive 
(Pakistan) Ltd                  20-Sep-22    26-Sep-22    280% (F),15% B    16-Sep-22      26-Sep-22
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd        20-Sep-22    27-Sep-22    200% (F)          16-Sep-22      27-Sep-22
ICI Pakistan Ltd                21-Sep-22    27-Sep-22    150% (F)          19-Sep-22      27-Sep-22
Pakistan Cables Ltd             21-Sep-22    28-Sep-22    65% (F),
15% B                           19-Sep-22    28-Sep-22
Century Paper & Board 
Mills Ltd                       22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22    10% B             20-Sep-22      28-Sep-22
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd      22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22    620% (F)          20-Sep-22      28-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd                22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22    NIL                              28-Sep-22
Century Paper & Board 
Mills Ltd                       22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22                                     28-Sep-22
Atlas Battery Ltd               15-Sep-22    29-Sep-22    125% (F)25% (B)   13-Sep-22      29-Sep-22
International Steels Ltd        21-Sep-22    29-Sep-22    45 (F)            19-Sep-22      29-Sep-22
International Industries Ltd    21-Sep-22    30-Sep-22    60% (F)           19-Sep-22      30-Sep-22
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd      23-Sep-22    30-Sep-22    50% (F)
20% (B)                         21-Sep-22    30-Sep-22
Indus Motor Company Ltd         24-Sep-22    30-Sep-22    32.5% (F)         22-Sep-22      30-Sep-22
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd          23-Sep-22    01-10-2022   47.50% (F)        21-Sep-22     01-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd            04-10-2022   11-10-2022   15% (F)10% (B)    30-Sep-22     11-10-2022
Emco Industries Ltd             05-10-2022   12-10-2022   5% (F)           03-10-2022     12-10-2022
Cherat Cement Company Ltd       05-10-2022   12-10-2022   30% (F)          03-10-2022     12-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Ltd          06-10-2022   13-10-2022   50% (F)          04-10-2022     13-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd                11-10-2022   18-10-2022   25% (F)          07-10-2022     18-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd      12-10-2022   19-10-2022   15% (F)          10-10-2022     19-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd           12-10-2022   19-10-2022   150% (F)         10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd               12-10-2022   20-10-2022   NIL                             20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries Ltd         14-10-2022   20-10-2022   25%B             12-10-2022     20-10-2022
MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS
AND INV. LTD.                   17-10-2022   24-10-2022   10% (F)          13-10-2022     24-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd                18-10-2022   25-10-2022   15% (B)          14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd           19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                             25-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil 
Company Ltd                     19-10-2022   26-10-2022   100% (F)         17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd            20-10-2022   26-10-2022   29.10 (ii)       18-10-2022     26-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD.                   21-10-2022   27-10-2022   Nil                             27-10-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure in the ratio of 100 shares for WAVES the

shareholders will get 20 shares of WHALE ***

Book Closure for Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares

and Takeovers **

Book Closure in the ratio of 1000 shares for NCL the shareholders

will get 780 shares of NCPL *

