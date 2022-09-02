Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (September 01, 2022)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (September 01, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 2.31629 2.32143 2.32400 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 2.55343 2.45486 2.56400 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 3.09971 3.01000 3.09971 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 3.66057 3.49343 3.66057 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 4.22314 4.07914 4.22314 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments