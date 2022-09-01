AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
AVN 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
BOP 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
EFERT 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.01%)
EPCL 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.87%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
MLCF 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
OGDC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.59%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.65%)
TELE 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
TREET 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
TRG 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,256 Increased By 4.8 (0.11%)
BR30 15,509 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 42,460 Increased By 108.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,016 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s midcap index marks longest losing streak since 2020

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2022 09:55pm
Follow us

UK’s midcap index on Thursday marked its longest losing streak since the height of pandemic-induced selloff in 2020 as a weak sterling and spiralling inflation fed into fears of a deep recession in Britain.

The FTSE 250 index, more exposed to the domestic economy, shed 3% to hit its lowest since mid-July. The index closed down for a ninth consecutive session.

As inflation soars into double digits, investors are worried about the British economy’s outlook, with a surge in energy prices in winter expected to squeeze consumer spending power further. Sterling skidded to its lowest level since March 2020.

Liz Truss, the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister, said she would act immediately to help people cope with surging energy prices that threaten to leave many unable to heat their homes this winter.

Truss, currently foreign secretary, is in a close contest with Rishi Sunak, a former finance minister, to become the next leader set to be announced on Monday.

“Whichever lucky person claims the mantle of UK PM next week faces a host of challenges, with a rerun of the Winter of Discontent seemingly inevitable,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG. “Even without a major clash with the EU still likely, the UK’s outlook is worsening by the day.”

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 closed down 1.9%, also hitting mid-July lows, as the economic slowdown fears gripped global equity markets.

Still, the midcap index has far underperformed its blue-chip peer this year, with the FTSE 250 down 21.2% so far in 2022 and the FTSE 100 slipping just 3.2%.

Global miners such as Glencore and Rio Tinto dropped 6.6% and 3.4%, respectively, as metal prices slumped on worries about weak demand.

Reckitt Benckiser fell 5.2% after the consumer goods maker announced the departure of its CEO Laxman Narasimhan.

FTSE 100 index FTSE index UK’s FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s midcap index marks longest losing streak since 2020

PM Shehbaz extends FCA exemption to consumers using 300 units of electricity

No proposal under consideration to import vegetables from India: FO

Alarming level: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $113mn, now stand at $7.7bn

August's inflation reading in Pakistan hits 27.3%, highest in over 47 years

Third successive gain: IMF funds help rupee strengthen marginally against US dollar

PM Shehbaz greenlights 10,000 MW solar power projects

ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 12

Govt suspends duties/taxes on import of tomato, onion till Dec 31

Oil slides 3% as China lockdowns stoke demand fears

COAS Bajwa visits flood-hit areas of DI Khan, lauds resilience of local residents

Read more stories