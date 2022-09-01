AGL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
ANL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.7%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.73%)
CNERGY 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
EFERT 83.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.14%)
EPCL 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.23%)
FCCL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.65%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.09%)
GGGL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
MLCF 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
OGDC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.26%)
TELE 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.44%)
TREET 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
TRG 89.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
WAVES 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,254 Increased By 2.9 (0.07%)
BR30 15,491 Decreased By -54.5 (-0.35%)
KSE100 42,394 Increased By 43.3 (0.1%)
KSE30 16,010 Increased By 6.8 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PM greenlights 10,000 MW solar power projects

  • In the first phase, government buildings, electric and diesel-powered tube wells and low-unit household consumers will be provided with solar electricity
BR Web Desk Published September 1, 2022 Updated September 1, 2022 02:57pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday green-lighted the construction of solar plants having a combined capacity of 10,000 MW, as the government strives to save valuable foreign exchange that is being used to import fuel.

“Instead of generating electricity by importing expensive oil from abroad, electricity should be generated from solar energy,” said the PM during a meeting, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Import of petroleum products: PSO receives Rs62bn for confirmation of LCs

PM Shehbaz directed concerned agencies to start work on the solar power projects on an emergency basis. He also instructed to hold a pre-bid conference for all stakeholders next week.

Under the project, 10,000 megawatts of electricity will be generated from solar power.

In the first phase, government buildings, electric and diesel-powered tube wells and low-unit household consumers will be provided with solar power.

Petroleum group imports show negative growth on MoM basis

PM Shehbaz also wants relief provided to electricity consumers by next summer by constructing solar power plants soon.

Pakistan, which is a net importer of oil and other energy commodities, will be able to save billions of dollars, read the statement.

On Monday, PM Shehbaz said that the country needs to shift its power generation capacity to solar and wind power, stressing that the current electricity generation mechanisms are costly and depleting the national exchequer.

During a briefing at the Mohmand Dam site, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan had been facing a very acute problem of expensive power generation due to importing expensive fuels and then subsidizing them for the consumers.

The prime minister said that the timely completion of hydel power projects in the country and tapping of other natural resources like solar and wind "are our future and we need to immediately shift in that direction, otherwise the economy will continue bleeding annually."

Shehbaz Sharif solar power electricity generation solar foreign exchange (FX) reserves imports data

Comments

1000 characters

PM greenlights 10,000 MW solar power projects

Intra-day update: IMF funds help rupee strengthen against US dollar

Bilawal brings wrecked Sindh into global focus

ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 12

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

South Pakistan braces for surge of flood water flowing from north

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary agreement for $2.9 billion loan

POL products’ prices increased

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

Read more stories