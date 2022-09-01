European equities extend losses at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened lower Thursday, overshadowed by rampant inflation and stubborn fears of a global recession.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major companies fell 0.6 percent to 7,238.09 points, compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.8 percent to 12,735.12 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.9 percent to 6,070.47.

The region’s indices had dipped Wednesday as record-high eurozone inflation fanned fears that more interest rate hikes are on their way.

Asian equities also fell further Thursday on news of shrinking Chinese factory activity.

European stocks drop on record eurozone inflation

“Markets remain unable to snap their recent losing streak, with investors still positioning for tougher times ahead,” said Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter.

“Central to current concerns are recessionary fears in the US and a beleaguered China.

“With the world’s two largest economies – and growth engines – under pressure, the immediate outlook is poor.”