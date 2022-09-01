AGL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
AVN 80.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.13%)
BOP 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.24%)
EFERT 83.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.15%)
EPCL 61.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.48%)
FCCL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FFL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FLYNG 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
GGGL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
LOTCHEM 29.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
PRL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.01%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
TPL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 19.06 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.76%)
TREET 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
TRG 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.61%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
WAVES 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By 15.7 (0.37%)
BR30 15,552 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
KSE100 42,505 Increased By 153.4 (0.36%)
KSE30 16,069 Increased By 65.5 (0.41%)
Indian shares fall over 1% as IT, banks weigh

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2022 11:02am
BENGALURU: Indian shares fell over 1% early Thursday, pulled down by losses in information technology and banks, while a government move to raise taxes on fuel exports and domestic crude hammered energy stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 1.2% at 17,552, as of 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.23% at 58,806.99. The Nifty IT index dropped 1.7%.

Additionally, the bank index fell 0.9%.

Indian government late Wednesday raised taxes on aviation, diesel fuel exports, domestic crude oil, dragging the energy index down 1%.

Indian shares rebound from 3-week lows as metals, auto gain

Shares of SpiceJet slumped as much as 14.7% after its chief financial officer resigned, with the low-cost carrier posting a wider quarterly loss and facing increased scrutiny over mid-air incidents.

Meanwhile, India’s economy grew at its fastest pace of 13.5% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, though economists flagged that growth could lose momentum in coming quarters as higher interest rates cool economic activity.

