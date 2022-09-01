AGL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
ANL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
AVN 79.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
BOP 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.73%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
EFERT 83.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.03%)
EPCL 61.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.05%)
FCCL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
FFL 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.26%)
GGGL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
LOTCHEM 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.76%)
MLCF 28.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
OGDC 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.88%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.07%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 19.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.49%)
TREET 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 89.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
WAVES 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,259 Increased By 7.3 (0.17%)
BR30 15,510 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.23%)
KSE100 42,446 Increased By 95.2 (0.22%)
KSE30 16,033 Increased By 29.6 (0.19%)
Indian shares fall as IT, energy drag; SpiceJet slumps 15%

Reuters Published September 1, 2022 Updated September 1, 2022 02:19pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Thursday, weighed by losses in information technology companies on concerns over growth, while a government move to raise taxes on fuel exports and domestic crude dragged energy stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.5% at 17,670, as of 0454 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.45% at 59,269.73. The Nifty IT index dropped 1.5%.

“Global weakness is reflecting in Indian equity markets. IT is seeing selling due to concerns of growth in key markets like US and Europe,” said Siddharth Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“There is a little bit of weakness because of marginally lower than expected GDP. There are hardly any big positive triggers in the market.

On every decline the market is finding strength, but the follow up is missing at higher levels.“

India’s economy grew at its fastest pace of 13.5% year-on-year in April-June, though economists flagged that growth could lose momentum in coming quarters as higher interest rates cool economic activity.

Indian government late Wednesday raised taxes on aviation, diesel fuel exports and domestic crude oil, dragging the energy index down 1%.

Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp fell 2.6%, while Reliance Industries dropped 1.6%.

Shares of SpiceJet slumped as much as 14.7% after its chief financial officer resigned, with the low-cost carrier posting a wider quarterly loss amid increased scrutiny over mid-air incidents.

Indian shares rebound from 3-week lows as metals, auto gain

Zee Entertainment shares fell as much as 4.9% after a Reuters report said Indian competition regulator found that more scrutiny was needed over its prospective merger with the Indian unit of Japan’s Sony.

Meanwhile, New Delhi Television said a major stake sale by its founders to Adani group would require clearance from India’s tax authorities.

