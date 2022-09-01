AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
AVN 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
BOP 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
EFERT 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.01%)
EPCL 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.87%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
MLCF 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
OGDC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.59%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.65%)
TELE 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
TREET 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
TRG 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,256 Increased By 4.8 (0.11%)
BR30 15,509 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 42,460 Increased By 108.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,016 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Third successive gain: IMF funds help rupee strengthen against US dollar

  • Appreciates 0.07% in inter-bank market on Wednesday
Recorder Report Published September 1, 2022 Updated September 1, 2022 04:27pm
Follow us

The inflow of funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) helped add to the gains of the Pakistani rupee for the third successive session, as the local currency appreciated 0.07% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 218.60 after appreciating Re0.15 against the greenback. During intra-day trading, the rupee had appreciated to as high as 217.25.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 218.75 after appreciating Rs1.37 or 0.63% against the US dollar, following the revival of the much-awaited IMF programme.

On Wednesday night, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said it had received inflows amounting to $1.16 billion from the IMF as loan tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The Executive Board of the IMF, on Monday, completed the combined seventh and eighth reviews of the Extended Arrangement under the EFF for Pakistan and allowed an immediate disbursement of SDR 894 million (some $1.16 billion).

Accordingly, the loan tranche was released on Wednesday night. With the arrival of these inflows the total disbursements under the EFF programme rose to nearly $4 billion.

This will help improve SBP’s foreign exchange reserves and will also facilitate realisation of other planned inflows from multilateral and bilateral sources, the central bank had said.

Globally, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was last down 0.1% at 108.66, after earlier coming within a whisker of Monday's two-decade peak of 109.48.

Meanwhile, oil price, a key determinant of currency parity, fell on Thursday, led lower by increased supply and worries that the global economy could slow further with renewed restrictions to curb Covid-19 in China.

IMF SBP Rupee Dollar rate USD PKR Exchange rate rupee vs dollar IMF Pakistan usd rate pkr rate rupee rate imf funds

Comments

1000 characters

Third successive gain: IMF funds help rupee strengthen against US dollar

Bilawal brings wrecked Sindh into global focus

PM greenlights 10,000 MW solar power projects

ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 12

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

South Pakistan braces for surge of flood water flowing from north

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary agreement for $2.9 billion loan

POL products’ prices increased

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

Read more stories