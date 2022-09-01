AGL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
ANL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
EFERT 83.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.35%)
EPCL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.75%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.38%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FLYNG 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
GGGL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
GGL 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.62%)
MLCF 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
OGDC 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
PAEL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
PIBTL 5.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 19.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.86%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 19.06 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.76%)
TREET 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
TRG 90.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.41%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
WAVES 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,256 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 15,498 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 42,416 Increased By 65.2 (0.15%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 27.8 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: IMF funds help rupee strengthen against US dollar

Recorder Report Published September 1, 2022 Updated September 1, 2022 01:09pm
Follow us

The inflow of funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) helped add to the gains of the Pakistani rupee, which was hovering at the 218-219 level against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At around 1:00pm, the rupee was being quoted at 218.49, an appreciation of Re0.26 or 0.12% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 218.75 after appreciating Rs1.37 or 0.63% against the US dollar, following revival of the much-awaited IMF programme.

On Wednesday night, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said it has received inflows amounting to $1.16 billion from the IMF as loan tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The Executive Board of the IMF, on Monday, completed the combined seventh and eighth reviews of the Extended Arrangement under the EFF for Pakistan and allowed an immediate disbursement of SDR 894 million (some $1.16 billion).

Accordingly, the loan tranche was released on Wednesday night. With the arrival of these inflows the total disbursements under the EFF programme rose to nearly $4 billion.

“The SBP has received proceeds of $1.16 billion (equivalent of SDR 894 million) after the IMF Executive Board completed the combined seventh and Eight review under the Extended Fund Facility for Pakistan," the central bank said in a tweet.

This will help improve SBP’s foreign exchange reserves and will also facilitate realisation of other planned inflows from multilateral and bilateral sources, the central bank added.

Globally, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was last down 0.1% at 108.66, after earlier coming within a whisker of Monday's two-decade peak of 109.48.

Meanwhile, oil price, a key determinant of currency parity, fell on Thursday, led lower by increased supply and worries that the global economy could slow further with renewed restrictions to curb Covid-19 in China.

This is an intra-day update

IMF SBP Rupee Dollar rate USD PKR Exchange rate rupee vs dollar IMF Pakistan usd rate pkr rate rupee rate imf funds

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: IMF funds help rupee strengthen against US dollar

Bilawal brings wrecked Sindh into global focus

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary agreement for $2.9 billion loan

POL products’ prices increased

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

Read more stories