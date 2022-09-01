Intra-day update: IMF funds help rupee strengthen against US dollar

The inflow of funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) helped add to the gains of the Pakistani rupee, which was hovering at the 218-219 level against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At around 1:00pm, the rupee was being quoted at 218.49, an appreciation of Re0.26 or 0.12% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 218.75 after appreciating Rs1.37 or 0.63% against the US dollar, following revival of the much-awaited IMF programme.

On Wednesday night, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said it has received inflows amounting to $1.16 billion from the IMF as loan tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The Executive Board of the IMF, on Monday, completed the combined seventh and eighth reviews of the Extended Arrangement under the EFF for Pakistan and allowed an immediate disbursement of SDR 894 million (some $1.16 billion).

Accordingly, the loan tranche was released on Wednesday night. With the arrival of these inflows the total disbursements under the EFF programme rose to nearly $4 billion.

“The SBP has received proceeds of $1.16 billion (equivalent of SDR 894 million) after the IMF Executive Board completed the combined seventh and Eight review under the Extended Fund Facility for Pakistan," the central bank said in a tweet.

This will help improve SBP’s foreign exchange reserves and will also facilitate realisation of other planned inflows from multilateral and bilateral sources, the central bank added.

Globally, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was last down 0.1% at 108.66, after earlier coming within a whisker of Monday's two-decade peak of 109.48.

Meanwhile, oil price, a key determinant of currency parity, fell on Thursday, led lower by increased supply and worries that the global economy could slow further with renewed restrictions to curb Covid-19 in China.

This is an intra-day update