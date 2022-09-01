AGL 7.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
AVN 80.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.13%)
BOP 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
CNERGY 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.68%)
EFERT 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.13%)
EPCL 61.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.61%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FLYNG 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
GGGL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
HUMNL 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
MLCF 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
OGDC 82.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.22%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
PRL 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
TPL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 19.06 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.76%)
TREET 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
TRG 90.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.43%)
UNITY 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,265 Increased By 13.7 (0.32%)
BR30 15,540 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.04%)
KSE100 42,485 Increased By 133.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,062 Increased By 58.6 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Q1 growth may not deter RBI from raising rates

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2022 10:20am
Follow us

MUMBAI: India’s lower-than-expected economic growth in April-June is unlikely to alter the course for the Reserve Bank of India that is anchored to taming inflation with more rate hikes, analysts said.

Asia’s third-largest economy grew 13.5% in the April-to-June quarter, its fastest pace in a year, though below the 15.2% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, data showed on Wednesday.

Growth, however, was well above 4.1% in the previous quarter.

For 2022/23, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected economic growth at 7.2%. “(April-June) GDP data release should not be a game-changer for monetary policy,” Nomura analysts Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi said in a note.

The RBI had raised repo rate by 50 basis points in August to 5.40%, taking aggregate hikes to 140 bps in May-August.

The next policy decision is due on Sep. 30, with majority of the participants expecting another hike, though the quantum may come down.

Nomura kept its view of a 35 bps repo rate hike in September and a final 25 bps increase in December, with a 6% repo rate, before global growth concerns and the cumulative hikes potentially lead the monetary policy committee (MPC) to shift into an “extended pause.”

India’s retail inflation has stayed stubbornly above 6% for seven straight months, while the RBI’s tolerance band remains 2-6%.

Indian rupee slips to record low

“We expect the RBI to deliver another 50 bps of rate hikes over two meetings in September and December, taking the repo rate to 5.90%, which should also be the time when real rates reach levels desired by the MPC,” said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays.

Meanwhile, some analysts cut India’s 2022/23 economic growth forecast to below RBI’s 7.2% outlook.

“While pent up demand has supported growth over the last few months, weakening exports could become a considerable drag,” Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said in a note, adding, that she expects GDP growth at 6.8% in 2022/23.

IDFC First Bank has revised growth estimate to 7% from 7.3% previously.

Reserve Bank of India India’s India’s economy India's Q1 growth

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Q1 growth may not deter RBI from raising rates

Intra-day update: IMF funds help rupee strengthen against US dollar

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

$1.16bn IMF tranche received

POL products’ prices increased

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

‘Justice must be seen to be done’: Marriyum

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Read more stories