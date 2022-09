HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses Thursday morning as world markets continued to be buffeted by an expected ramp-up in US interest rates to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.97 percent, or 192.67 points, to 19,761.72.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.24 percent, or 7.74 points, to 3,194.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.15 percent, or 3.06 points, to 2093.00.