KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (August 31, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
218,660,842 134,398,873 8,059,974,312 4,842,369,760
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 716,341,308 (817,017,799) (100,676,490)
Local Individuals 5,489,353,004 (5,435,721,212) 53,631,792
Local Corporates 3,055,341,325 (3,008,296,627) 47,044,698
===============================================================================
