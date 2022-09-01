KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 31, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,351.15 High: 42,472.45 Low: 42,073.87 Net Change: 155.89 Volume (000): 120,331 Value (000): 6,213,959 Makt Cap (000) 1,658,454,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,220.82 NET CH (-) 115.97 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,486.36 NET CH (+) 101.99 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,909.49 NET CH (-) 10.87 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,712.41 NET CH (+) 42.06 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,910.33 NET CH (+) 18.99 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,767.27 NET CH (+) 14.79 ------------------------------------ As on: 31-August-2022 ====================================

