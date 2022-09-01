Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 31, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,351.15
High: 42,472.45
Low: 42,073.87
Net Change: 155.89
Volume (000): 120,331
Value (000): 6,213,959
Makt Cap (000) 1,658,454,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,220.82
NET CH (-) 115.97
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,486.36
NET CH (+) 101.99
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,909.49
NET CH (-) 10.87
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,712.41
NET CH (+) 42.06
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,910.33
NET CH (+) 18.99
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,767.27
NET CH (+) 14.79
------------------------------------
As on: 31-August-2022
====================================
