Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (August 31, 2022)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (August 31, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 2.30829 2.31257 2.32400 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 2.56400 2.44371 2.56400 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 3.08214 2.99686 3.08214 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 3.59543 3.56557 3.59543 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 4.15986 4.09114 4.15986 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments