WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 31, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 30-Aug-22 29-Aug-22 26-Aug-22 25-Aug-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.110906 0.110999 0.111556 0.111791
Euro 0.769353 0.767007 0.765955 0.763652
Japanese yen 0.0055361 0.005526 0.005598 0.0055933
U.K. pound 0.898473 0.905873 0.905812
U.S. dollar 0.766746 0.768082 0.765419 0.76595
Algerian dinar 0.0054703 0.005477 0.005451 0.0054457
Australian dollar 0.529438 0.526751 0.532502 0.532718
Botswana pula 0.0600362 0.05991 0.060085 0.0601271
Brazilian real 0.151498 0.152328 0.150386 0.149696
Brunei dollar 0.54893 0.549022 0.550503 0.55041
Canadian dollar 0.586377 0.590424 0.589282 0.592062
Chilean peso 0.0008606 0.000853 0.000841 0.0008366
Czech koruna 0.0312983 0.03119 0.031096 0.0309788
Danish krone 0.103441 0.103122 0.10298 0.102677
Indian rupee 0.0096181 0.00959 0.009579 0.0095899
Israeli New Shekel 0.231996 0.23142 0.234863 0.233024
Korean won 0.0005689 0.000576 0.000573 0.000571
Kuwaiti dinar 2.49105 2.49337 2.48968
Malaysian ringgit 0.170977 0.171141 0.17107 0.171028
Mauritian rupee 0.0171741 0.017257 0.017254 0.0172032
Mexican peso 0.0380585 0.038415 0.038412 0.0384056
New Zealand dollar 0.47105 0.469529 0.47456 0.475272
Norwegian krone 0.0788655 0.078526 0.079234 0.0792171
Omani rial 1.99414 1.99761 1.99207
Peruvian sol 0.200596 0.199536 0.199
Philippine peso 0.0136826 0.013666 0.0136288
Polish zloty 0.162412 0.160616 0.16126 0.161097
Qatari riyal 0.210645 0.211012 0.210426
Russian ruble 0.0127013 0.012724 0.012737 0.012815
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204466 0.204822 0.204253
Singapore dollar 0.54893 0.549022 0.550503 0.55041
South African rand 0.0455618 0.045452 0.04556 0.0455077
Swedish krona 0.0718782 0.07181 0.072205 0.0725022
Swiss franc 0.789442 0.793309 0.794993 0.794719
Thai baht 0.0210465 0.021091 0.021321 0.0213392
Trinidadian dollar 0.114091 0.114089 0.113951 0.113383
U.A.E. dirham 0.20878 0.209144 0.208564
Uruguayan peso 0.0188043 0.018877 0.018936
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments