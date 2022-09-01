WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 31, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Aug-22 29-Aug-22 26-Aug-22 25-Aug-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.110906 0.110999 0.111556 0.111791 Euro 0.769353 0.767007 0.765955 0.763652 Japanese yen 0.0055361 0.005526 0.005598 0.0055933 U.K. pound 0.898473 0.905873 0.905812 U.S. dollar 0.766746 0.768082 0.765419 0.76595 Algerian dinar 0.0054703 0.005477 0.005451 0.0054457 Australian dollar 0.529438 0.526751 0.532502 0.532718 Botswana pula 0.0600362 0.05991 0.060085 0.0601271 Brazilian real 0.151498 0.152328 0.150386 0.149696 Brunei dollar 0.54893 0.549022 0.550503 0.55041 Canadian dollar 0.586377 0.590424 0.589282 0.592062 Chilean peso 0.0008606 0.000853 0.000841 0.0008366 Czech koruna 0.0312983 0.03119 0.031096 0.0309788 Danish krone 0.103441 0.103122 0.10298 0.102677 Indian rupee 0.0096181 0.00959 0.009579 0.0095899 Israeli New Shekel 0.231996 0.23142 0.234863 0.233024 Korean won 0.0005689 0.000576 0.000573 0.000571 Kuwaiti dinar 2.49105 2.49337 2.48968 Malaysian ringgit 0.170977 0.171141 0.17107 0.171028 Mauritian rupee 0.0171741 0.017257 0.017254 0.0172032 Mexican peso 0.0380585 0.038415 0.038412 0.0384056 New Zealand dollar 0.47105 0.469529 0.47456 0.475272 Norwegian krone 0.0788655 0.078526 0.079234 0.0792171 Omani rial 1.99414 1.99761 1.99207 Peruvian sol 0.200596 0.199536 0.199 Philippine peso 0.0136826 0.013666 0.0136288 Polish zloty 0.162412 0.160616 0.16126 0.161097 Qatari riyal 0.210645 0.211012 0.210426 Russian ruble 0.0127013 0.012724 0.012737 0.012815 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204466 0.204822 0.204253 Singapore dollar 0.54893 0.549022 0.550503 0.55041 South African rand 0.0455618 0.045452 0.04556 0.0455077 Swedish krona 0.0718782 0.07181 0.072205 0.0725022 Swiss franc 0.789442 0.793309 0.794993 0.794719 Thai baht 0.0210465 0.021091 0.021321 0.0213392 Trinidadian dollar 0.114091 0.114089 0.113951 0.113383 U.A.E. dirham 0.20878 0.209144 0.208564 Uruguayan peso 0.0188043 0.018877 0.018936 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022