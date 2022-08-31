AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
Aug 31, 2022
US stocks open higher after three-day sell-off

AFP Published 31 Aug, 2022 07:56pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rebounded early Wednesday after a three-day sell-off sparked by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s message that more interest rate hikes are in the pipeline.

The upward trend in equities “seems to run afoul of the macroeconomic headlines,” such as new data from payroll firm ADP showing American employers ratcheted back their hiring in August, said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

The report could be good news for the Fed as it battles surging prices, amid fears the strong labor market will cause a wage spiral and higher inflation.

Wall St falls for 3rd straight session on worries about Fed rate hikes

Private jobs increased by 132,000 in August, less than half the pace of July, according to ADP. The data was released ahead of Friday’s all-important government employment report.

About 30 minutes into the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 31,863.3.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.5 percent to 4,007.09, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.1 percent to 12,007.41.

In individual firms, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond saw its shares plunge 26.4 percent as it announced layoffs, store closures and new financing.

