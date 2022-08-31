AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
Aug 31, 2022
Hong Kong opt to bowl against India in Asia Cup

AFP Published 31 Aug, 2022 07:02pm
DUBAI: Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan won the toss and elected to field first against India in the Asia Cup Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

Hong Kong will be looking to make an impression on the big stage in Dubai after they won all three of their qualifying matches to make the main draw of the six-nation tournament, which acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

“In Oman (at the qualifiers), we were good chasers, so want to do that,” said Nizakat who was part of the team that gave India a tough competition in their previous 50-over Asia Cup match in 2018.

“The last time we played India game was a good game and we want to do the same. We did some mistakes in the last game, and want to do better today.”

India, led by Rohit Sharma, need a win to seal their Super Four spot after they edged out arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match.

They have made one change from their five-wicket win with Hardik Pandya, who hit a match-winning 33 not out after his three wickets on Sunday, making way for Rishabh Pant.

“We were going to bowl first as well. Looks like an even covering of grass and we need to bat well to get to a good score,” said Rohit.

“We just want to continue to do what we are doing as a team – we don’t want to look at the opposition – and play good and hard cricket. We need to do our basics right, which is what got us a victory against Pakistan.”

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (capt), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

