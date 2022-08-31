Europe markets mixed at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets struck a mixed note in opening deals on Wednesday.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,357.89 points, compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index rose 0.4 percent to 13,008.56 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent to 6,224.39.

Asian equities resumed their downward trend on Wednesday, with traders fearing the US Federal Reserve’s determination to beat inflation with higher interest rates will tip the world’s top economy into recession.

European stocks fall for third day as rate hike, recession fears grow

“Market malaise rumbled on as investors grappled with the likelihood of higher interest rates for longer than had been hoped,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.