AGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.7%)
ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 79.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
BOP 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.16%)
EPCL 60.25 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (3.36%)
FCCL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.19%)
FFL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.43%)
FLYNG 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
MLCF 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.31%)
OGDC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.22%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
TELE 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.27%)
WAVES 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 30.7 (0.73%)
BR30 15,394 Increased By 152.3 (1%)
KSE100 42,274 Increased By 79.2 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,982 Increased By 54.8 (0.34%)
Europe markets mixed at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets struck a mixed note in opening deals on Wednesday. London’s benchmark FTSE 100...
AFP Published 31 Aug, 2022 12:46pm
LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets struck a mixed note in opening deals on Wednesday.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,357.89 points, compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index rose 0.4 percent to 13,008.56 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent to 6,224.39.

Asian equities resumed their downward trend on Wednesday, with traders fearing the US Federal Reserve’s determination to beat inflation with higher interest rates will tip the world’s top economy into recession.

European stocks fall for third day as rate hike, recession fears grow

“Market malaise rumbled on as investors grappled with the likelihood of higher interest rates for longer than had been hoped,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

