AGL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
ANL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.43%)
AVN 79.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.96%)
BOP 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
CNERGY 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
EFERT 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.65%)
EPCL 60.80 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (4.31%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.85%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
FLYNG 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.17%)
GGGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.56%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.52%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
LOTCHEM 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.78%)
MLCF 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.07%)
OGDC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.1%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PRL 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.69%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
TELE 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TPL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
TREET 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
TRG 90.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2%)
WAVES 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,257 Increased By 50.4 (1.2%)
BR30 15,489 Increased By 247.4 (1.62%)
KSE100 42,422 Increased By 227 (0.54%)
KSE30 16,032 Increased By 104.8 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee maintains recovery path, hovers at 218-219 level

Recorder Report Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 11:54am
Follow us

Pakistan's rupee strengthened further against the US dollar following revival of the much-awaited International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, and was hovering at the 218-219 level in the inter-bank market in the opening hours of the session on Wednesday.

At around 11:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 218.18, an appreciation of Rs1.94 or 0.89% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 220.12 after appreciating Rs1.8 or 0.82% against the greenback.

The appreciation comes as market sentiments improved following the IMF Executive Board's approval for the disbursement of $1.1 billion for the seventh and eighth tranches on Monday.

Moreover, the spread in rates between the inter-bank and open market thinned drastically as well as the IMF programme revival brought an end to "speculation" that had caused the gap to widen by at least Rs6-10 in the past two weeks.

Globally, the dollar remained firm on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and hawkish Federal Reserve comments pointed to higher interest rates, while rate-hike bets in Europe also have the common currency clinging on above parity.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, hovered at 108.64.

Meanwhile, oil price, a key determinant of currency parity, inched up on Wednesday as industry data showed U.S. fuel stocks fell more than expected, recovering slightly from a 5% drop on Tuesday on fears fuel demand will suffer as China steps up Covid-19 curbs and central banks hike interest rates.

This is an intra-day update

IMF currency Dollar rate oil price Exchange rate PKR VS USD usd rate pkr rate rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee maintains recovery path, hovers at 218-219 level

Import permits for onion, tomato to be issued

Import and supply of flood goods: FBR gives ST, WHT, FED exemptions

Opening of L/Cs: PPIB urges SBP to facilitate IPPs

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka strikes staff-level pact with IMF on loan

Thar power plant to start operations soon: Dastgir

Paper price hike: merchants, publishers, others fuming

First half of Sept: Cut in oil prices expected

US announces $30m aid

UN appeals for $160.3m: ‘Pakistan is awash in sufferings’

Read more stories