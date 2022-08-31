Intra-day update: rupee maintains recovery path, hovers at 218-219 level

Pakistan's rupee strengthened further against the US dollar following revival of the much-awaited International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, and was hovering at the 218-219 level in the inter-bank market in the opening hours of the session on Wednesday.

At around 11:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 218.18, an appreciation of Rs1.94 or 0.89% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 220.12 after appreciating Rs1.8 or 0.82% against the greenback.

The appreciation comes as market sentiments improved following the IMF Executive Board's approval for the disbursement of $1.1 billion for the seventh and eighth tranches on Monday.

Moreover, the spread in rates between the inter-bank and open market thinned drastically as well as the IMF programme revival brought an end to "speculation" that had caused the gap to widen by at least Rs6-10 in the past two weeks.

Globally, the dollar remained firm on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and hawkish Federal Reserve comments pointed to higher interest rates, while rate-hike bets in Europe also have the common currency clinging on above parity.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, hovered at 108.64.

Meanwhile, oil price, a key determinant of currency parity, inched up on Wednesday as industry data showed U.S. fuel stocks fell more than expected, recovering slightly from a 5% drop on Tuesday on fears fuel demand will suffer as China steps up Covid-19 curbs and central banks hike interest rates.

This is an intra-day update