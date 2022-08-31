AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
Aug 31, 2022
Pakistan

NA panel asks secretary MoMA, chairman PNSC to shun differences

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2022 06:33am
ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the differences between the secretary Maritime Affairs Ministry and the chairman Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

The meeting of the National Assembly standing committee on maritime affairs which was held here with Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi in the chair, called upon both the officials to resolve their differences through mutual understanding as soon as possible.

At the outset of the meeting, the committee offered Fateha and extended deep sympathies and condolences with the families who lost their loved ones in the current floods.

The committee chairman observed that the entire nation is suffering from an extremely difficult time.

He urged the Maritime Affairs Ministry to actively participate in the rescue operations and rehabilitation of flood victims.

The committee was briefed on total sanctioned strength and recruitment in the PNSC and Port Qasim Authority for the last five years with their grades and domiciles.

The secretary Maritime Affairs Ministry updated the committee on the implementation status of the previous recommendations of the panel.

PNSC Port Qasim Authority Ministry of Maritime Affairs NA panel

