UN chief due on Sept 9

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres will arrive in Pakistan on September 9 for a solidarity visit in the wake of catastrophic floods in the country.

This was revealed at a press briefing jointly addressed by spokesperson for the UN Secretary General, Julien Harneis, the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the UN in Pakistan and Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar.

The spokesperson for the UN chief said that the decision to visit Pakistan was taken due to the the tragic situation facing millions of men, women and children impacted by the historic floods in Pakistan.

The UN chief is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Friday night 9th September. He will then travel to the areas most impacted by this unprecedented climate catastrophe.

The secretary general will meet with displaced families that will also witness how we are working in collaboration with our humanitarian partners to support the government's relief efforts and provide assistance to millions of people.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad welcomed this as a good news.

"This is going to be significant and will contribute in a big way our collective effort to highlight the impact of this disaster and to utilize this visit by UNSG to further mobilize international assistance," he said.

“We will be looking forward to welcoming the Secretary General,” the spokesperson added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022