Developed world shouldn't leave Pakistan at mercy of climate change: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the developed world should not leave developing countries like Pakistan at the mercy of climate change, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the members of international media in Islamabad.

Briefing them about flood ravages in Pakistan, the premier said that having less than one percent share in carbon emission, Pakistan is ranked 8th in terms of exposure to climate hazards.

"The devastation is evidence of the seriousness of the threat posed by climate change," he added.

"If it is us today, it can be somebody else tomorrow. He said the threat of climate change is real, potent, and staring us in the face."

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan needs more than $10 billion to repair the damage caused by monsoon rains.

Earlier on Tuesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced a flash appeal for $160 million to support the Pakistan government's flood relief efforts.

Guterres said the government of Pakistan has released funds including immediate cash relief but the scale of needs is rising just like the flood water.

“As we continue to see more and more extreme weather events around the world, it is outrageous that climate actions are being placed on the back burner as the emission of greenhouse gases is rising, putting all of us everywhere in growing danger,” the UN chief said.

“Today it is Pakistan. Tomorrow it could be your country.”

“Let's stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet through climate change,” he stressed.

Separately, the United States has pledged to provide $30 million in support of Pakistan following severe rains and flooding.

“The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), today announced an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan,” a statement from the US embassy said.