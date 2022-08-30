AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
ANL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.14%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.54%)
BOP 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
EFERT 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.04%)
EPCL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.89%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.74%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
MLCF 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.13%)
OGDC 81.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.78%)
PAEL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.56%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.29%)
TREET 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-3.78%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.46%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.37%)
BR30 15,242 Decreased By -349.4 (-2.24%)
KSE100 42,195 Decreased By -309.1 (-0.73%)
KSE30 15,927 Decreased By -162.6 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mujeeb, Rashid help Afghanistan limit Bangladesh to 127-7

AFP Published August 30, 2022 Updated August 30, 2022 09:52pm
Follow us

SHARJAH: Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan combined to keep down Bangladesh to 127-7 in their Group B Twenty20 clash in the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

Mujeeb and Rashid took three wickets each to rattle the opposition after Bangladesh elected to bat first at Sharjah in their opening match of the six-nation tournament.

Mosaddek Hossain hit back with an unbeaten 48 off 31 balls to give some substance to the total against an upbeat Afghanistan, who need a win to qualify for the Super Four.

Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Nabi, hammered Sri Lanka in the opening match of the tournament which serves as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Mujeeb, a spinner who can turn the ball both ways, shared the new ball with left-arm quick Fazalhaq Farooqi and struck in each of his first three overs, including the key wicket of skipper Shakib Al Hasan, playing his 100th T20 international, for 11.

Champion leg-spinner Rashid Khan joined forces with Majeeb after six overs of powerplay – when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle – to send back wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim trapped lbw for one.

Bangladesh slipped to 28 for four.

T20 leagues making up for Afghanistan’s scant international exposure, says Rashid

Mushfiqur failed to pick a superb Rashid googly which the umpire gave not out only for Afghanistan to successfully review the decision in their favour.

Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah Riyad attempted to rebuild but Rashid broke through with a another googly that trapped the left-handed Afif lbw. He made 12.

Rashid struck again and cut short Mahmudullah’s stay on 25 as the batsman top-edged a shot to deep mid-wicket.

Mosaddek then took on the bowlers to smash four boundaries and a six in his late blitz but Afghanistan finished by giving away just seven runs in the final over that included a run out.

Bangladesh Afghanistan Asia Cup Twenty20 Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament Asia Cup 2022

Comments

1000 characters

Mujeeb, Rashid help Afghanistan limit Bangladesh to 127-7

Flood emergency: UN announces flash appeal for $160m to assist Pakistan

Rupee registers 0.82% gain following IMF programme revival

'Third' of Pakistan under water as flood aid efforts look to gather pace

Imran Khan ready to 'take back' comments in contempt proceedings, IHC told

IMF programme revival offers pathway to reorient Pakistan’s economy: PM

Development budget being reviewed in light of flood relief efforts: Ahsan Iqbal

Oil slides more than $4 on inflation and Iraq exports

COAS Bajwa visits flood-hit areas of Swat, meets people rescued by army: ISPR

Nowshera on alert: NDMA forecasts high flooding along River Kabul

Indus Motor Company again announces shutdown of plant from Sep 1 to Sep 16

Read more stories