AGL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
ANL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.14%)
AVN 79.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-3.19%)
BOP 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
EFERT 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.8%)
EPCL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-5.04%)
FCCL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.63%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
GGL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-6.18%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
MLCF 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.67%)
OGDC 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.44%)
PAEL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.38%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.89%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.08%)
TREET 25.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
TRG 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.49%)
UNITY 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -45.7 (-1.07%)
BR30 15,312 Decreased By -278.8 (-1.79%)
KSE100 42,188 Decreased By -316.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.97%)
Brent stable as market juggles inflation woes with supply fears

LONDON: Oil prices were stable on Tuesday as the market balanced supply concerns with fears that an...
Reuters Published August 30, 2022 Updated August 30, 2022 02:13pm

LONDON: Oil prices were stable on Tuesday as the market balanced supply concerns with fears that an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for October settlement fell 9 cents, or 0.09%, to $105 a barrel by 0841 GMT, after climbing 4.1% on Monday, the biggest increase in more than a month.

The October contract expires on Wednesday and the more active November contract was at $103.03 a barrel, up 0.1%.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.18 a barrel, up 17 cents, or 0.18%, following a 4.2% rise in the previous session.

Inflation is near double-digit territory in many of the world’s biggest economies, a level not seen in close to a half century. This could prompt central banks in the United States and Europe to resort to more aggressive interest rate hikes that could curtail economic growth and weigh on fuel demand.

The price fall was capped by the prospect of tighter supplies.

Oil rises on prospect of OPEC+ supply cut

Saudi Arabia last week raised the possibility of production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia, known as OPEC+, which sources said could coincide with a boost in supply from Iran should it clinch a nuclear deal with the West.

The group is due to meet on September 5.

“Possible reduction in OPEC+ production is the reason why the oil market has thumbed its nose at weakening equities and the strong dollar,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Russia is set to reduce oil and gas condensate production in August by 2% from July, the Kommersant newspaper said on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the data, as Gazprom cuts output.

And political violence on Monday night in Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, supported prices.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, is due to release data on US crude inventories at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

US crude oil stockpiles likely fell 600,000 barrels in the week to August 26, with distillates and gasoline inventories also seen down, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Crude Oil Oil prices Crude prices Brent crude oil Brent crude prices

