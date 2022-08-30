‘Traders to provide required relief to flood-hit people’

FAISALABAD: Business community of Faisalabad in line with its appreciable traditions of philanthropy would play its dynamic role in providing much-needed relief and succor to the flood-hit people of different provinces, said Mian Muhammad Idrees, former president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was addressing a meeting of the business community which was also attended by the office-bearers of different trade groups and associations.

He said that people had played a key role during previous natural calamities and had set a new record of service to humanity. He was optimistic that this time they would also come up to the expectations of the needy segments of the society who have lost their loved ones, houses, fields and orchids.

He said that recent rains and floods were unprecedented which has brought misery to millions of people. He said that deluge has washed away houses, bridges and roads in addition to having a devastating impact on the overall economy.

He said that we must donate generously to fulfill the immediate needs of the flood victims in addition to taking long term measures for their rehabilitation in their own areas.

He said that in view of the heavy damages, the government alone could not play its role and hence every patriotic and God-fearing Pakistani must contribute its share for the early rehabilitation of the displaced persons and families.

